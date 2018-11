The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange (left) and Her Excellency, the Most Honourable Lady Allen interacts with adolescent mothers at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. The Centre was visited today (Wednesday) by Lady Allen who shared with the teenage mothers the intricacies of social etiquette. + -

Photo: Ministry Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange (left) and Her Excellency, the Most Honourable Lady Allen interacts with adolescent mothers at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. The Centre was visited today (Wednesday) by Lady Allen who shared with the teenage mothers the intricacies of social etiquette.