PHOTO: Minister Charles Jr. addresses Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience ceremony

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., addresses the milestone ceremony of the Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism (AP&FM) for the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR) on Thursday (Dec. 9), at the Church of the Open Bible in May Pen, Clarendon. The AP&FM Project works to help Jamaica adjust more easily to climate change. It supports the integration of climate change issues into development planning by government agencies, and provides funds for climate change adaptation work in small and medium sized businesses as well as communities islandwide. It is being implemented with US$19.86 million in funding from the Climate Investment Fund through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Jamaica.