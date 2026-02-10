PHOTO: Mandeville Regional Hospital Gets Wellness Bench

PHOTO: Mandeville Regional Hospital Gets Wellness BenchFebruary 10, 2026
The Full Story
Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee (second right), applauds the unveiling of a new wellness bench at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester. Removing the cover to reveal the seating are (from left) Chief Executive Officer, Mandeville Regional Hospital, Alwyn Miller; Regional Technical Director, Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Dr. Vitillius Holder; and Chairman-designate, SRHA, Michael Stern. The wellness bench, which will provide relaxation and rejuvenation for persons who visit the hospital, forms part of the Ministry’s campaign to promote mental wellness.