PHOTO: Jump by Flow Launch

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), dances with (from left) Founder of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), Dr. Ephraim Martin; United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry; and President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie and his wife, Princess Saba Kebede. Occasion was a reception at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St. Andrew following the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards on Monday (October 17). Minister Grange was presented with the Order of Jamaica for her contribution to cultural development and political administration, during the National Heroes Day ceremony held at King’s House.
