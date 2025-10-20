Photo: Floral Tribute at National Heroes Park

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, lays flowers in tribute to the National Heroes during the Salute to the National Heroes ceremony on Monday (Oct. 20), at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left), and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, stand next to an image of National Hero, Rt. Excellent George William Gordon, during the Salute to the National Heroes ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (Oct. 20).

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, places flowers at the monument of National Hero, Rt. Excellent Geroge William Gordon, at the Salute to the National Heroes ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (Oct. 20). Observing is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange and Chief Justice, Hon Bryan Sykes, stand next to a framed image of National Hero, Rt. Excellent Samuel Sharpe, at the Salute to the Heroes ceremony held on Monday (Oct. 20), at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

Deputy President of the Senate, Charles Sinclair Jr., places flowers at the bust of National Hero, Rt. Excellent Paul Bogle, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (Oct. 20). Occasion was the annual Salute to the Heroes ceremony.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays flowers at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante, during the Salute to the National Heroes ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (Oct. 20).

Custos Rotulorum of Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, lays a floral tribute at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (Oct. 20). Observing is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. Mr. Fuller represented Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, lays flowers in tribute to the National Heroes at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (Oct. 20). In the background is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange and Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, stand next to framed artwork of Nanny of the Maroons, during Monday's (Oct. 20) Salute to the Heroes ceremony held at National Heroes Park in Kingston.