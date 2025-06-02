PHOTO: Fair for the Aged

Photo: Contributed

Special Projects Officer at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Romona Geohaghan (front, centre), speaks to senior citizens about the work of the agency and the health-based publications available at the JIS booth, during a Fair for The Aged held at the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Kingston on Saturday (May 31). The event, which targeted East Kingston communities, was held under the theme ’Seniors You Rock!’ and provided the seniors with access to general health services such as blood-pressure checks.