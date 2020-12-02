PHOTO: Executive Director of the Integrity Commission, Mr Greg Christie, pays Courtesy Call on New Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert (centre) shows Executive Director of the Integrity Commission, Mr Greg Christie, the retrofitted Legislative Chamber on Tuesday (December 1, 2020) following Mr. Christie’s courtesy call. Looking on are Ms. Shellyanne Lutas, Executive Assistant to the Executive Director, (left) and Ms. Valrie Curtis, Acting Clerk to the Houses (right). Tuesday marked the first time that the House of Representatives met at Gordon House since the dissolution of Parliament in August.

