PHOTO: Dr. Carey Wallace at AnimeCom Fest 2025

Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (left), with Robert Davis in a Captain America costume at the AnimeCom Fest 2025, held at the National Arena in Kingston on August 10. AnimeCom Fest is Jamaica’s premier convention celebrating animation, cosplay, comics, gaming, film, K-pop, content creation, and cultural diversity. It brings together fans, creators, and industry professionals, while inspiring creativity and innovation among Jamaica’s youth. TEF’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to expanding Jamaica’s cultural and entertainment tourism offerings, creating new economic opportunities, and strengthening the link between tourism and the island’s growing creative industries.

