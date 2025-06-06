PHOTO: Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between Colombia and Jamaica

Photo: MARK BELL

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left) shares a photo opportunity with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith (second left), Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson (right) and Colombian Pianist, Teresita Gomez (seated) during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Jamaica at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Kingston, on Thursday (June 5).