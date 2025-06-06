PHOTO: Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between Colombia and Jamaica June 6, 2025 Listen Foreign Affairs Share Photo: MARK BELLMinister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left) shares a photo opportunity with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith (second left), Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson (right) and Colombian Pianist, Teresita Gomez (seated) during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Jamaica at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Kingston, on Thursday (June 5). The Full Story Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left) exchanges greetings with Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson. The occasion was the celebration of the 60th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Jamaica on Thursday (June 5), at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Kingston. Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson (left) greets Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Jamaica on Thursday (June 5) at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Kingston. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), raises a toast with Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emiliana Bernard Stephenson (right) during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Jamaica at the Courtleigh Auditorium, Kingston, on Thursday (June 5).