PHOTO: Agriculturalist Impact Awards

Photo: Mark Bell

Publisher and Editor, The Agriculturalist and Tropical Farmers' Almanac, Patrick Maitland (second left), engages in discussion with (from left), Operations Manager, Ace Supercentre, Devon Facey; Managing Director, Stanmark Processors Company Limited, Canute Sadler; and Principal Director of Technical Services, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Winston Simpson, at the Agriculturist Impact Awards ceremony held at the Medallion Hall Hotel in Kingston on December 21. Thirteen exceptional individuals, including farmers, agriculturalists and food producers were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to agriculture, innovation, leadership, and sustainability, at the 2024 edition of The Agriculturalist Impact Awards.