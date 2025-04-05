Phase II of Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre 98 Per Cent Complete

Phase two of the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless in downtown Kingston is 98 per cent complete.

This was revealed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in whose honour the facility is named, during a tour on Friday (April 4).

Mr. McKenzie noted that he was happy with the upkeep of the facility, which was opened in September 2022 as part of the Government’s overall programme to deal with a growing homeless population in the Corporate Area.

“We are almost 98 per cent complete with the second phase of the facility, where an additional 60 spaces will be provided for males and females to put a further dent in the problems we have as it relates to the homeless population,” he said.

The Local Government Minister noted that as soon as the construction works are complete, the new wing of the transition centre will be furnished and opened to the public.

With the new wing in commission, the facility will be able to house 100 persons.

However, even with the added capacity, Mr. McKenzie acknowledged the need for an additional transitional centre in the Corporate Area and indicated he has been having discussions with Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, regarding the matter.

“When I speak in the sectoral presentation in May, I will make further announcements as to the next step that the Government will be making in this direction,” he informed.

Meanwhile, the Minister warned persons against dumping garbage illegally in the area surrounding the Transitional Centre.

“The uglification of the facility by the illicit dumping is of concern. We will be making some adjustments to the area to mitigate… the continuous dumping,” he indicated.

Mr. McKenzie urged the owner of the empty lot located adjacent to the centre to take charge of the property.

“I want to make an urgent and public appeal to the owner of the facility to come and take charge of the property and to do what is necessary,” the Minister pleaded.

“Get in touch with me or the mayor. Let us have a discussion as to how we can help to eliminate what is taking place over there. Because I would love if the owner would say to me, you can have a piece of it so we can extend this [transitional facility] to take at least another 100 persons who desperately need that bit of comfort in their lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mayor, who participated in the tour, alongside the Minister, thanked Mr. McKenzie for sourcing the funds for the expansion of the transition centre.

“The homeless population is growing. It’s something that we have to deal with every day. We want to see… an even greater dent into the homeless population, and one way we can do it is to find facilities like these,” Councillor Swaby said.

He also reiterated the Minister’s concerns regarding illegal dumping in the area.

“It is ugly. It’s something that can’t continue and we hope that the owner will come in. We have tried to reach out to the owner. I know the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) has reached out to him to see how best we can deal with it. I think we have also given him time, and he has not made use of the time. So, I think further action has to be taken,” the Mayor stressed