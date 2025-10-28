Petrojam Ensuring Airports Are Up To 80 Per Cent Capacity For Aviation Fuel

Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says Petrojam is ensuring that the island’s three international airports, as well as all aerodromes, are at 75 to 80 per cent capacity for aviation fuel.

“This will enable aircraft movement to resume immediately [after the hurricane],” he said, while addressing Tuesday’s (October 28) special press conference to update the nation about Hurricane Melissa, at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston.

Minister Vaz said Petrojam has two to three weeks’ supply of aviation fuel at its Kingston and Montego Bay storage facilities.

“In accordance with international standards, we will follow strict safe storage and rigorous testing prior to reopening,” he noted.

Minister Vaz said Petrojam is deepening participation in the broader national multi-agency response to the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

As it relates to the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), the Minister said the entity is reporting that “the microwave system in general is operational”.

“[This is] with the exception of the links between the Winchester headquarters and Catherine’s Peak, which is currently offline,” he noted.

Minister Vaz said all remote sites are operating on generator power.

“This means that we will be able to accommodate relief flights for which the requests are coming in fast and furious,” he said.