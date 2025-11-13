Petrojam Confirms Healthy Fuel Reserves Amid Hurricane Recovery Efforts

State-owned refinery, Petrojam, is reporting that fuel reserves remain healthy, with two to three weeks of supply in storage and more than 20 million litres of aviation fuel currently available.

This update was provided by Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, during a press conference at Jamaica House on Tuesday (November 11).

He further indicated that repairs are ongoing at the company’s Montego Bay Terminal, noting that partial operations are expected to resume by the end of this week, with full restoration anticipated within two weeks.

The terminal sustained partial damage during the passage of Category Five Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall on October 28.

Minister Vaz advised that aviation fuel deliveries are continuing from the Kingston Terminal, which operates daily from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. He further indicated that fuel distribution is steadily improving.

“Most gas stations are almost fully back up in terms of the areas. There’s one or two sites in Montego Bay that are still not up, but fuel distribution continues to improve, which is very important for the recovery effort,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that requests for temporary gas stations are currently being processed to support fuel accessibility.

“Those will be able to fulfil the demand in areas where there’s no fuel service. They will also have marine fuel for some of the fishing beaches that are backed up, in terms of ability to go out to sea,” he said.

In the meantime, Minister Vaz advised that steady progress is being made to restore full service in critical areas, and appealed for the public’s continued patience and cooperation.

“I ask every Jamaican here and in the diaspora to continue to do your part, no matter how small it is, in the days, weeks and months to come because, with your help, the Government of Jamaica will be supported in this huge task of relief and recovery for Jamaica after the passage of Hurricane Melissa,” he said.