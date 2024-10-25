Persons with Disabilities Benefit from St. Mary Leg of Justice Fair

Scores of persons with disabilities benefited from a range of justice services as the Legal Aid Council (LAC) took its series of justice fairs to the Claude Stuart Park in Port Maria, St. Mary, on October 23.

The event gave the residents an opportunity to access legal advice, victim support, child diversion and restorative justice services, among others.

Several government entities were also on hand to provide information and render assistance to the disabled community.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who delivered the keynote address, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to making justice accessible for all Jamaicans, including the disabled.

He noted that there are ramps and elevators in some courts “but more importantly, with technology, where a disabled person is unable to enter a court, we can always have virtual sessions [and] we have mobile buses that can accommodate a disabled person”.

In addition, he said the mobile justice units have ramps, “so that persons can easily go in and give their evidence from that bus”.

“So, even if a courthouse doesn’t have a ramp or an elevator we can put that person in the mobile bus or at an appropriate spot and just take the evidence virtually from that person,” he outlined.

In addition, Minister Chuck underscored that Ministry personnel have been trained in sign language and there are plans in place to build the capacity of attorneys to serve deaf Jamaicans.

The Ministry implored Jamaicans to make use of the various justice services, while pointing out that persons can arrange for the mobile justice units to visit their communities.

Among patrons at the event was Clifton McKenzie who is a 59-year-old castor bean farmer from Portland.

Mr. McKenzie, who has only one leg, said he arrived at the fair at 6:00 a.m. to take advantage of the various services.

“Everything was good. I came because I thought maybe I could learn something, and I always like to learn. I was particularly interested in the fact that the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is here and I am dabbling into farming so that is useful to me,” he told JIS News.

In addition to the various exhibitors offering a wealth of information, there were also exciting performances from the PAH Deaf Dancers; 2024 Jamaica Festival Song Winner, Kimiela “Candy” Isaacs; and fast-rising dancehall star, Nigy Boy.

The next leg of the justice fair for persons with disabilities takes place in Mandeville, Manchester, in December.