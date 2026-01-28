Persons Who Knowingly Allow Properties to Be Used to Facilitate Cybercrime Activities Beware

The Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2026 proposes new measures to hold persons accountable for knowingly allowing their properties to be used to facilitate cybercrime activities.

Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston, on Wednesday (January 28).

He said the legislation recognises the role physical locations play in supporting organised cybercrime operations.

“Another key component is accountability for premises used for cybercrime,” the Minister said.

Dr. Wheatley explained that the Bill creates a specific offence targeting persons who knowingly permit their properties to be used for cybercrime.

He noted that the proposed amendments attach severe penalties to such offences, including lengthy prison sentences of up to 15 years.

The Minister said these measures are intended to disrupt organised scam operations by addressing not only those committing cyber offences but also those enabling them through access to physical infrastructure.

Dr. Wheatley also indicated that the Bill strengthens investigative standards to support enforcement of the new provisions and updates the Interception of Communications Act to ensure that digital and electronic communications are properly defined and regulated, supporting lawful investigations and evidence handling.

“It requires development and implementation of a code of standard procedures to guide search and seizure under the act, supporting lawful, consistent evidence handling,” he said.

According to the Minister, the amendments are designed to improve accountability while ensuring that investigations are carried out within clear, legal and procedural safeguards.