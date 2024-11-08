Persons Urged to Avoid Stagnant Water Following Passage of Tropical Storm Rafael

Jamaicans are being urged not to swim or bathe in stagnant water following the recent passage of Tropical Storm Rafael.

Health Education and Promotion Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, said playing in or swimming in stagnant water is a risk factor for contracting leptospirosis from rat urine.

“You might have the rat’s habitat being disturbed and they might urinate in the water and then you have germs inside the water. We do not want persons to swim or bathe in this stagnant water… . If you are engaged in it, then you are putting yourselves at risk for contracting leptospirosis,” Mr. Miller said.

Leptospirosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including fever, headache, chills, body or muscle aches, vomiting or nausea, yellowed skin and eyes (jaundice), red eyes, stomach pain, diarrhoea and a rash.

Mr. Miller is also encouraging the public to practise water safety to protect themselves and their families from gastroenteritis.

“Your drinking water… if it is from the NWC (National Water Commission) source, it is treated; that’s OK. But if you are harvesting water, then you to have to pay attention to your water-safety practices – ensure you boil your drinking water as a means of preventing persons [from] contracting gastroenteritis [or] other diarrhoea disease,” he advised.