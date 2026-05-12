Persons Urged to Adopt Proper Oral Hygiene Practices

Dental Surgeon at the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Dr. Shanelle Dempster-Peart, has urged persons to adopt proper oral hygiene practices to reduce tooth decay and gum disease.

She made the call during the recent official opening of the retrofitted and upgraded dental unit at the Bellefield Health Centre in Manchester.

Dr. Dempster-Peart explained that dental decay remains the most common oral disease affecting people across all age groups. She noted that once an individual has teeth, they are at risk of developing cavities, stressing that children, adolescents, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the condition.

She pointed out that frequent consumption of sugary foods and beverages significantly increases the risk of tooth decay.

According to Dr. Dempster-Peart, naturally occurring bacteria in the mouth feed on sugar and produce acids capable of breaking down tooth enamel, despite enamel being one of the hardest substances in the human body. She emphasised that the disease often begins in small, manageable stages and can be prevented or treated early if individuals seek timely care.

Dr. Dempster-Peart highlighted that the upgraded dental unit at the Bellefield Health Centre will now provide services such as fillings and sealants free of cost.

She explained that early intervention allows dentists to save affected teeth and prevent cavities from spreading to healthy teeth. However, she warned that delayed treatment can lead to severe pain, infections and, in some cases, tooth loss.

She further noted that poor oral health can have serious social and economic consequences, adding that untreated dental pain can affect productivity, disrupt sleep and cause individuals to miss work or school while awaiting treatment. In some instances, she added, the loss of front teeth can negatively affect a person’s confidence and willingness to pursue employment opportunities.

Dr. Dempster-Peart also underscored the connection between oral health and non-communicable diseases, describing dental decay as a major public health concern throughout the life course.

She stressed the importance of reducing sugar consumption through education, taxation measures and improved oral hygiene practices. “Sugars and oral health really go together, but not in a good way,” she said, while encouraging persons to take preventive measures seriously.

Providing practical guidance to residents, Dr. Dempster-Peart encouraged regular brushing with fluoride toothpaste and informed attendees that fluoridated salt products available locally can also help strengthen teeth.

She advised persons who may occasionally be unable to access toothpaste to still practise the mechanical action of brushing their teeth, even if only with salt water as a temporary measure.

While cautioning against the prolonged use of home remedies, such as baking soda, the dental surgeon reminded residents that proper brushing techniques remain essential to maintaining oral health.

She recommended brushing for at least two minutes twice daily and encouraged community members to seek assistance from health centres whenever oral care products or professional dental services are needed.