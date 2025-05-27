Persons Resettled by Bauxite Company Receive Titles

Ten of 30 persons resettled by Discovery Bauxite Partners in St. Ann have been given certificates of title for their holdings.

The documents were handed over by State Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, during the Bauxite Land Titling & Subdivision Permitting Conference, held at Port Rhoades Sports Club (Discovery Bauxite), on May 26.

The recipients hailed from several communities in the parish, including Caledonia, Minard, Brown’s Town, Linton Park and Calderwood.

Mr. Witter stated that since the establishment of the Bauxite Lands Land Titling Committee (BLLTC) more than 15 years ago, some 1,963 titles have been transferred to persons who have been resettled by bauxite and alumina companies in Jamaica.

“Jamalco has issued 547 titles, to date, with 42 delivered in 2024, leaving just over 1,000 outstanding. JISCO Alpart has processed 552 titles with 71 completed in 2024 and 749 remaining,” Mr. Witter noted.

“Also, Discovery Bauxite has issued 673 titles with 40 delivered in 2024 and just over 1,000 remaining. Windalco has distributed 191 overall, with only one completed in 2024, leaving 75 outstanding in total,” he added.

Mr. Witter pointed out that 2,996 titles remain outstanding and that the Committee, which he chairs, will be making every effort to ensure that these outstanding titles are processed.

“To facilitate the activities of the bauxite and alumina industry, a number of my fellow citizens, including some of you here today, were relocated. With that being said, I take this opportunity to emphasise that the Government of Jamaica, particularly through the BLLTC, has been steadily resolving these issues,” he said.

The State Minister said it is important to build partnerships, particularly in addressing land-titling issues.

As such, Mr. Witter noted that the role of private-public partnerships, including the National Land Agency, land surveyors, Tax Administration of Jamaica, Geo-Land Title Limited and other agencies, cannot be downplayed.

Beneficiary, Georgiana Sawyers, from Caledonia, told JIS News that she feels ecstatic, as she has been waiting for her land title for years.

“In fact, I am now the recipient of five titles with the last one received today. Today is my birthday and so I’m delighted to be here, and I’m glad to hear some of what I never hear before and get more understanding of the process to get land title,” Ms. Sawyers said.

Another recipient, Winifred Green-Gordon, from Minard, said to receive a land title makes her feel happier and more satisfied.

Ms. Green-Gordon pointed out that having a title now enables her and others to pass it on to the next generation as well as use to borrow capital.

“I’m feeling happy. I’m feeling elated. I’m delighted to have it,” she told JIS News.

The Bauxite Land Titling & Subdivision Permitting Conference was held as part of National Minerals Week 2025.

The event featured several presentations relating to bauxite mining in local communities, examining the quality of bauxite subdivisions, project investments, outstanding obligations, and homeownership.