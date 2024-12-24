Persons Reminded Not to Drink Alcohol While Operating Motor Vehicles

Persons are being reminded not to drink alcohol while they are operating motor vehicles, as many crashes occur during the Christmas period, when persons overindulge.

According to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, the Yuletide season is a period when people eat and drink a lot, and overindulgence poses problems when people have to drive.

“It is something that we continue to discourage, because we see the effects of that in our A and E (Accident and Emergency) departments during this time of the year,” the Minister said, while speaking to journalists during a recent tour of the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine.

Trauma cases, at times, consume up to 60 per cent of resources at hospitals, and the annual cost of treating crash victims is estimated to be around $291 million, with an average cost per crash victim of $1 million.

On average, it costs taxpayers $12.6 billion per year to cover medical care for persons needing treatment for violence-related injuries and road traffic crashes.

“It does put a strain on the system, creates distress for you and your family members, so take care on the roads, and take care as you consume. Watch your medication regime, those who are diabetic and hypertensive, because what you consume can impact those conditions,” the Minister said.

The Road Safety Unit (RSU) advises that drivers should be sober and not tired, as being “fatigued and drunk is a bad combination,” and that persons who drive should not use any medication that could impair their driving.

“Drivers should not drink before picking up loved ones. One night of abstaining from alcohol for the safety of your loved ones is far less unpleasant than the consequences of drunk driving. Have more than one designated driver for long/extended trips, so they can take turns driving,” the Unit said.

Persons found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol can face fines of up to $20,000, additional fines for other traffic violations, and accumulate demerit points.