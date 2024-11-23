Persons Invited To Use SRC’S Meat Processing Service For Holiday Season

The Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) popular meat processing service will be available to the public for the upcoming Yuletide season.

Persons are encouraged to take advantage of the expert smoking service at the SRC’s Old Hope Road facility in Kingston to prepare their favourite cuts of meat for the holiday table.

Process Development Manager at the SRC, Arlando Dunkley, said the organisation offers a processing service for customers who wish to have their meat smoked, as well as ready-to-purchase smoked meat products available on-site.

“We accept whole chicken and cuts of pork for processing and the cutoff point for submission is December 13,” he told JIS News.

To submit meat for processing, customers may visit the SRC facility or contact the office directly by phone. Once the quantity of meat to be processed is determined, customers will receive a cost estimate and a drop-off date.

Mr. Dunkey is assuring the public that the SRC adheres to strict food safety protocols to ensure that all products are processed in a safe and hygienic environment.

He said the SRC takes special care to avoid cross-contamination by processing meats separately and following thorough cleaning procedures between each batch.

“We have been offering this service for several years, and year after year, we see more customers returning because they trust the quality of the products we produce. Customers can rely on us for the best quality smoked meat and the best price as well,” said Mr. Dunkley.

For more information, persons may contact the SRC at 876-927-1771.