Persons in Possession of Conch Must File Declaration by Sept. 20

Individuals in possession of conch legally obtained prior to August 30, must file a declaration in writing to the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) by September 20, 2025.

The Conch Close Season began on August 30, 2025 and runs until February 28, 2026.

Principal Director for the Fisheries Compliance, Licensing and Statistics Division at the NFA, Dr. Zahra Oliphant, said the declaration must be made within the first 21 days of the commencement of the Close Season, for persons to avoid penalties.

“While the season is closed, fishing is strictly prohibited. If you do fish for conch or if you have conch in your possession that you did not declare to the NFA, that is an offence and the breach of the offence under the conservation of conch regulations, there is a potential monetary penalty of $1 million or 12 months in jail,” she noted.

“If you are caught with conch during the Close Season, that is illegal possession of conch. That faces a fine under the Fisheries Act of up to $3 million or there is a custodial penalty of up to two years,” she added, in a recent interview with JIS News.

Conch legally caught prior to the beginning of the Close Season and declared with the NFA within the first 21 days of the Close Season, may be sold or processed up to the end of those 21 days (September 20).

Dr. Oliphant said after this date, all prohibitions are fully enforced.

“We don’t want our citizens to be on the wrong side of the law. Even though it might seem like ‘it’s just a fish’ or ‘it’s just conch, why the big deal?’, the reality is that we are seeking to ensure that we have food and nutritional security,” she said.

Declarations must be submitted to the NFA in writing at any of its office locations or via email to compliance@nfa.gov.jm and must include the declarant’s name and address, the quantity of conch products or by-products in the individual’s possession and the owner of the conch products or by-products information.

Declarations must also include the level of processing of the conch products and by-products, as well as the location of storage of the conch products or by-products.

For more information, persons can call the National Fisheries Authority at 876-948-9014.