Persons in Eastern Jamaica Encouraged to Step Up Food Production Following Hurricane Melissa

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is urging persons in eastern Jamaica to increase agricultural output to help protect the island’s food security.

Hurricane Melissa devastated western parishes and this is expected to hamper food production and availability, with scarcity driving up prices.

Senior Plant Health and Food Safety Officer with RADA, Francine Webb, said increased production in the east by householders, backyard gardeners and the average citizen is absolutely critical at this time.

“The call is now on the east to step up. We’re going to have to be a bit more efficient. Output from that same plot of land has to increase, the productivity has to go up while we give the west the time to get their lives back together in terms of their housing and bringing the farms back up,” she said.

“I think that a number of persons are questioning how it is that they can help the people in the west. Everybody cannot go down… . But how else can you help? You can adopt a farm in your local communities because food security is going to be critical for us,” Ms. Webb said, in a recent telephone interview with JIS News.

Ms. Webb said an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed by each Jamaican to bolster food security at this time.

“Everybody has to go back to planting something in your yard, because it’s going to get a little tight before things get better. Be aware of the farms that are in your location. Is it that you can help them with seeds? Is it that you can help with sponsoring a day labour or you can give up your service for labour as well?,” she said.

Data from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Ministry reveal that approximately 41,390 hectares of farmland have been affected, impacting more than 70,000 farmers.

Livestock farmers have also lost approximately 1,251,410 animals, including small ruminants, poultry and cattle.

“We’re going to have to start planting something to supplement [ourselves] because we are going to see the effects sooner than later. If you are able to help in the east with giving seeds, supplying fertiliser and pesticides, that will help in getting the farmers back on their feet. That’s going to be important for us in the whole recovery process as well,” Ms. Webb said.