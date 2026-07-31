Persons Encouraged to Support Denbigh Agricultural Show

The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) is inviting Jamaicans across the country to attend the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

Denbigh 2026 is scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, and the activities will showcase the work of farmers, agro-processors and stakeholders in the sector.

Public Relations Officer with the JAS, Jameika Johnson, said this year Denbigh will be held under the theme ‘Growing Forward: cultivating a path to a better Jamaica’.

“The theme was inspired by the Minister’s sectoral presentation where he spoke about the new blueprint for agriculture and how we are growing the sector forward and the changes we’re implementing to make sure that the development of farmers [lasts] for future generations,” she said.

Ms. Johnson, who was speaking in an interview with JIS News, said the longevity of the sector is the priority of JAS.

“We’re really looking at more or better longevity in the sector coming up with solutions that are long-term and being proactive instead of being reactive. That’s the energy that Denbigh is pushing this year, everything that is new and everything that is innovative within the sector,” she said.

For persons interested in attending, they can access tickets at the gate.

“There is a ticket bus that you can purchase from tomorrow, and persons who want to buy tickets as groups, maybe out of your farmers groups, you can visit your nearest JAS Parish office and you can get group tickets that are discounted for you,” she said.

The three-day event will have activities running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and parking will be accessible in nearby lots.

“Parking will be available. We have multiple parking lots that patrons will have access to each day. A lot of cars will not be allowed on the showground; that is why we have improved our parking facilities so more persons can be comfortably parked,” she said.

Meanwhile, first-time attendees at Denbigh are encouraged to prepare for hot temperatures.

“If you’re coming to Denbigh for the first time, wear your sunscreen, bring your water, wear a broad hat, and definitely stop by the livestock area, stop by the horticultural village, stop by the JAS village,” she said.