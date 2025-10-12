Persons Encouraged to Partner With KSAMC to Feed the Homeless

Members of the public and voluntary organisations interested in providing meals for the homeless, are being encouraged to do so in partnership with the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby said while the Corporation welcomes community participation in supporting the homeless, all feeding activities should be properly coordinated with the KSAMC.

“What we are saying to persons, we welcome you to help us to feed these persons…make arrangements with us, and we will facilitate this at 65 Hanover Street. Tell us when you are coming…if we know you are coming, we don’t have to cook that day for the persons, because it can stretch a little further,” Mayor Swaby explained.

He was speaking at the KSAMC Wellness in the Park event, held on October 10 at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.

Mayor Swaby emphasised that food provided to the homeless must be wholesome and suitable for consumption, noting that spoiled food should never be offered as “they are human beings, and they should be treated with dignity.”

He also pointed out that designated feeding locations allow for proper waste management and a cleaner environment.

“When we feed them at one location, we can take responsibility for the garbage because we’ll provide somewhere they can throw the food boxes in…so the streets are not littered,” he added.

The Mayor noted that feeding the homeless at approved facilities such as 65 Hanover Street, allows for greater access to care and rehabilitation services.

“We want to get these persons in an environment where they can have a bath, where they can get medical help… If we have them at 65 Hanover Street or any other approved location, we can provide those services,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Swaby commended the ongoing partnership between the KSAMC, churches, and the private sector in supporting the city’s most vulnerable citizens.

“They are helping us to take care of the less fortunate among us,” he noted, while also praising the Poor Relief Department for its continued work throughout the year.

KSAMC’s Wellness in the Park event featured a wide range of services and activities including health checks, financial wellness tips, workshops for adults and children, wellness sessions such as yoga and sip-and-paint, and interactive booths.

World Homeless Day was observed in Jamaica on October 10, under the theme ‘Bridging Gaps in Homelessness: Connecting Persons to Services and Community through Data Collection’.

The event was hosted by the KSAMC in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.