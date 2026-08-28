Persons Encouraged to Conduct Car Transactions at Police Station

Persons buying or selling motor vehicles are being encouraged to conduct transactions in safe, neutral locations, with police stations being among the recommended places.

Speaking on the Police Civilian Oversight Authority Citizen’s Corner Podcast, Detective Sergeant Dave Francis of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit, said conducting transactions at a police station can also allow prospective buyers to have the vehicle checked for possible signs of tampering.

“Most persons prefer a police station,” he said, adding that persons can also choose other locations where they feel safe.

“A suitable place is somewhere that you consider safe for you. It might be a shopping mall, plaza or the police station, as long as you feel safe conducting business there,” Sergeant Francis advised.

He explained that prospective buyers can ask the police to inspect the vehicle, particularly for signs that its identifying information may have been altered.

“The buyer, they usually ask the police to look on the vehicle for them… to see if there are any signs of tampering,” he said.

Sergeant Francis also cautioned persons to pay close attention to the ownership information on the vehicle’s title.

“If the seller’s name isn’t on the title, that should raise some concern for you,” he said.

He explained that buyers should establish why the person selling the vehicle is not the registered owner, how that person is connected to the owner and where the actual owner is.

“Their name should be on the title,” Sergeant Francis emphasised.