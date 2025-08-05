Personal Drones and Vuvuzela Horns Prohibited at Grand Gala

Jamaicans are being urged not to take personal drones or vuvuzela horns to the Jamaica 63 Independence Grand Gala, set for the National Stadium in Kingston on Wednesday, August 6.

The appeal came from Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank.

“Vuvuzelas are being discouraged. It is very distracting, it affects the audio production, and it also impacts the performances. Do not take vuvuzelas with you to the National Stadium,” Minister Grange emphasised.

She added that drones are also being strongly discouraged, as they can cause interference with the planned drone show for the event.

“Your drone and your vuvuzela will interfere with the production, [and] you run the risk of those items being taken from you, so don’t take them to the stadium,” the Minister said.

The gates of the National Stadium will open to the public at 3:00 p.m. with the Grand Gala set to begin at 6:00 p.m.

“We want to encourage folks to come early and those who come and can’t get in by the time the Gala starts, we have provided a facility for you. We have a watch party [with] big screens, and you can in fact go in the Independence Village and watch the activities in the stadium from the village and enjoy the show and the fireworks,” added Minister Grange.

The Grand Gala will also be broadcast live on Television Jamaica (TVJ).

Tickets for the Grand Gala are available to the public for free at select Kingston Bookshops, Sangster’s Bookstores, and Mother’s locations in Kingston and St. Catherine, as well as Liguanea Drug and Garden Centre in St. Andrew.