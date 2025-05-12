Permanent Secretary Urges Unity and Partnership in Crime-Fighting Efforts

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, has emphasised the importance of unity and partnership in curbing crime across Jamaica.

She notes that these are two of the most effective tools in the fight against crime.

“By simply watching out for your neighbours, reporting what you see and hear, and building a strong network of trust, you are preventing crime, sometimes without even realising it. This lines up directly with our Ministry’s broader crime-fighting strategies,” the Permanent Secretary said.

Ambassador Stone Roofe pointed out that one of the Ministry’s core mandates is creating safer communities through citizen engagement.

“That is why we invest in social intervention, youth empowerment, and violence-prevention programmes,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary cited the Ministry’s ‘Liv Gud’ anti-violence campaign as one example of the Government’s investment in social intervention, youth empowerment and violence-prevention programmes.

“With programmes like these, we are not just reacting to crime; we are preventing it,” Ambassador Stone Roofe maintained.

She was addressing residents and stakeholders during the launch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Neighbourhood Watch Programme across four growing communities in Hellshire, St. Catherine on, Saturday (May 10).

Neighbourhood watch programmes were officially rolled out in Sandhills Vista, Sandhills Bay, Hellshire Glades 1 and Upperfort A.

Ambassador Stone Roofe described the event as a “very critical moment” for the communities.

“This signals that law enforcement and residents have chosen to take a stand… for safety, for unity and for the kind of community in which we all want to live… that is the kind where neighbours know each other, look out for each other, and stand shoulder to shoulder in preventing crime before it starts,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary noted that Hellshire has experienced several security challenges over the years, ranging from break-ins to robberies and, more recently, concerns over organised criminal groups using parts of the area as hideouts.

“The JCF has responded with increased patrols and intelligence gathering. But there is one thing that we have learned over the years, and that is that crime prevention works best when the community and the police move as one. And that is what makes the Neighbourhood Watch Programme so very powerful,” she affirmed.

Ambassador Stone Roofe emphasised that when residents unite, they get ahead of criminals and ensure that crime does not take root in their communities.

“Hellshire, we see, is developing fast – new homes, new families, new businesses, but also, unfortunately, new opportunities for criminal activity. What this launch signals to all of us and to you, as residents, is that you are not waiting for crime to reach your doorstep. You are setting a tone by now saying ‘we will not let crime define our community’,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that the Neighbourhood Watch Programme provides residents with the requisite support to safeguard their communities.

“It connects you with trained officers from the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch. It provides an alarm system tailored to your community. It empowers street and area coordinators to keep an ear to the ground and, indeed, it creates space for trust and communication between residents and the police. Additionally, it builds community spirit,” she told the residents.

There are 41 active neighbourhood watches in the St. Catherine South Division, with plans in train for the launch of three others before year end.

Community Safety and Security Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paulette Baker, said the groups have been successful in creating safer communities, reducing the fear of crime, and fostering trust and confidence between the police and citizens.