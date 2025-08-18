| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

Permanent Secretary Says Results in CSEC and PEP Should Be Celebrated

By: GARFIELD L. ANGUS, August 18, 2025
Education
Share
Permanent Secretary Says Results in CSEC and PEP Should Be Celebrated
Photo: Garfield Angus
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (second right), is greeted by former President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Leighton Johnson (left), at yesterday’s (August 17) Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Annual Church Service, held at the Phillippo Baptist Church in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Others pictured (from left) are President of the Association, Dr. Mark Smith; Pastor of the church, the Reverend Karl Johnson, and President-Elect of the JTA, Mark Malabver.
Permanent Secretary Says Results in CSEC and PEP Should Be Celebrated
Photo: Garfield Angus
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (left), and President-Elect of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Mark Malabver (centre), in a celebratory mood at the JTA Annual Church Service, held yesterday (August 17), at the Phillippo Baptist Church, in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Pictured at right is Secretary General of the JTA, Dr. Mark Nicely.

The Full Story

Successes in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations demand celebration, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe.

Speaking at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) annual church service, held on August 17, at the Phillippo Baptist Church in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, she said Jamaica outperformed countries that are more developed.

“If you look across the globe, there are many countries that cannot stand and do what we have done with what we have got as a Third-World country. We have to celebrate that in education,” Dr. Troupe  said.

In 2025, Jamaica saw improved performance in English and Mathematics, with pass rates exceeding regional averages. English A achieved an 85 per cent pass rate, surpassing pre-pandemic performance, while Mathematics reached a 44 per cent pass rate.

Strong performances were also noted in subjects like Business, Theatre Arts, and Food & Nutrition. The Ministry of Education’s targeted interventions, including literacy and maths camps, are credited with these positive results.

For PEP, students achieved strong results and secured placements in top high schools. Several schools are celebrating significant improvements and exceeding proficiency targets, indicating positive outcomes from targeted interventions and dedicated teaching.

The Permanent Secretary said in “in short order” the results will be known for the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET), Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), and that of the City and Guilds Education exams.

Lauding the work of the JTA, Dr. Troupe said their advocacy is very important, and every month her Minister meets with them and it has benefited the Ministry, with the infusion of information and communications technology (ICT) into the delivery of education being a major achievement from collaboration with the group, she added.

“I salute the JTA as they celebrate their 61st anniversary this year, focusing on the theme ‘Safeguarding the future of education, adapting to a changing landscape’. It says to us that the JTA understands what is happening,” she said.

Last Updated: August 18, 2025