Permanent Secretary Says Results in CSEC and PEP Should Be Celebrated

Successes in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations demand celebration, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe.

Speaking at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) annual church service, held on August 17, at the Phillippo Baptist Church in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, she said Jamaica outperformed countries that are more developed.

“If you look across the globe, there are many countries that cannot stand and do what we have done with what we have got as a Third-World country. We have to celebrate that in education,” Dr. Troupe said.

In 2025, Jamaica saw improved performance in English and Mathematics, with pass rates exceeding regional averages. English A achieved an 85 per cent pass rate, surpassing pre-pandemic performance, while Mathematics reached a 44 per cent pass rate.

Strong performances were also noted in subjects like Business, Theatre Arts, and Food & Nutrition. The Ministry of Education’s targeted interventions, including literacy and maths camps, are credited with these positive results.

For PEP, students achieved strong results and secured placements in top high schools. Several schools are celebrating significant improvements and exceeding proficiency targets, indicating positive outcomes from targeted interventions and dedicated teaching.

The Permanent Secretary said in “in short order” the results will be known for the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET), Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ), and that of the City and Guilds Education exams.

Lauding the work of the JTA, Dr. Troupe said their advocacy is very important, and every month her Minister meets with them and it has benefited the Ministry, with the infusion of information and communications technology (ICT) into the delivery of education being a major achievement from collaboration with the group, she added.

“I salute the JTA as they celebrate their 61st anniversary this year, focusing on the theme ‘Safeguarding the future of education, adapting to a changing landscape’. It says to us that the JTA understands what is happening,” she said.