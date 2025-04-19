Permanent Secretary Highlights National Reading Competition’s Role in Boosting Literacy

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, says the annual National Reading Competition (NRC) remains integral to promoting literacy in Jamaica.

The competition serves as the flagship initiative of the Jamaica Library Service (JLS), with the goal of promoting reading skills across all age groups to foster personal growth and national development.

It continues to play a critical role in fostering literacy development among children and youth, encouraging lifelong learning for adults and shaping future leaders through reading.

“Let us continue to stand together [to promote literacy of the nation]. Let us continue to transform Jamaica, let us continue to empower our young people if we are going to have Jamaica be dominant, not just in sports, but in every area, especially literacy. We want to achieve 100 per cent literacy,” Dr. Troupe said.

She was speaking during the media launch of the 2025 National Reading Competition at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Library on April 15.

Meanwhile, JLS Director General, Maureen Thompson, highlighted the competition’s contribution to the Education Ministry’s strategic priorities for literacy and lifelong learning.

“From its inception in 1988, the NRC has served as a strategic tool to support the national agenda of improving literacy, cultivating a love for reading and highlighting the powerful and diverse voices of Caribbean literature,” she said.

This year’s renewal, which commences in May, is being held under the theme: ‘Keep Reading Alive in 2025’.

The event kicks off with the first-round parish-level competition, to be hosted by JLS libraries islandwide.

Parish champions will be selected for each of the five age groups: 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-20, and 21 and over.

The final round begins on July 31 and concludes with the national championships in August, where parish winners will compete for a range of prizes.

These include trophies, cash or bursary awards, technology devices, gift certificates, complimentary passes to local attractions, and trips to Caribbean destinations.

Ms. Thompson announced that the national championship finals will return to television for broadcast this year.

The JLS is looking to recruit 4,000 participants islandwide for this year’s competition, exceeding the 3,700 recorded in 2024.

More than 110,000 Jamaicans have participated in the competition since its launch in 1988 as part of the JLS’ 40th anniversary celebrations.

Initially, the competition was only open to children aged 9–11, but it was later expanded to include additional age groups, up to 99 years.