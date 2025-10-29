Permanent Secretaries to Decide on Reopening of Government Offices

Permanent Secretaries across government are now making assessments to determine when offices will reopen.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said that the objective is to have ministries delivering essential services as quickly as possible, especially in Kingston and St. Andrew, which was less impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

“I’m seeing some of the assessments come in and so as soon as we can, we will start opening up our ministries for the essential services. We haven’t given an all clear for all ministries to open, but some people are very essential and there are some operations that are essential to the country getting back up on its feet,” she said.

“It is important that we get Kingston back up. It was not badly damaged and we are grateful to God for that. Where there has not been much damage, we will bring those areas back up,” she noted.

Dr. Morris Dixon was addressing this morning’s (October 29) press briefing at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston.

She noted that utility services will also be restored quickly to areas that were not as severely impacted by the hurricane.

“The JPS (Jamaica Public Service Company) has said that they will start restoring those areas that had minimal damage. Kingston, St. Catherine, St. Thomas will start to see electricity being restored more quickly, and then they will move to the more severely damaged areas,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dana Morris Dixon said that while Hurricane Melissa has moved past Jamaica, the system is going to affect neighbouring islands.

“We pray for them like they were praying for us. We pray for Cuba, The Bahamas, and we pray for Bermuda, as they are going to be seeing the effects of this hurricane that has devastated parts of Jamaica,” she said.

Persons can assist the country’s restoration efforts by visiting supportjamaica.gov.jm.