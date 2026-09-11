Perimeter Wall Being Constructed at Spanish Town Post Office

Installation of a perimeter wall is under way at the Spanish Town Post Office, in St. Catherine, as part of Jamaica Post’s ongoing initiative to improve the country’s postal facilities and customer experience.

Speaking with JIS News, Senior Director, Corporate Services at Jamaica Post, Carol Saunders Hammond, said the project, which began on September 9, is expected to be completed within one month.

Mrs. Saunders Hammond said the facility will remain open throughout the construction period, operating within its normal hours.

“Temporary adjustments to customer access, service areas or movement within the facility may be necessary as the project progresses,” she said.

“Any significant changes affecting access, operating hours or service arrangements will be communicated to customers in advance through Jamaica Post’s official channels,” she continued.

The Senior Director has also assured the public that appropriate safety measures will be maintained throughout the project and encourages customers to follow all safety instructions while visiting the facility.

For more information, customers are encouraged to contact the Jamaica Post Customer Service Centre at 876-676-6738, 876-224-4136 or 876-224-4102, or send an email to info@jamaicapost.gov.jm.