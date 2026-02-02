Percy Junor Hospital Gets US$30,000 in Supplies

The Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester has received a donation of supplies from newly formed United States (US)-based diaspora foundation Right Now For Jamaica (RNFJ).

The items, valued at US$30,000, include forceps, bandages, syringes with needles, skin prep gel, antifungal cream, antiperspirant, water dispenser, gloves, baby diapers and incontinence pads, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Also donated were 15 computers, several tablets, furniture for patient and administrative areas, a fridge, filing cabinets and desks.

The foundation was established to support the country’s rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Its founders are Manchester natives, Dr. Maurice Miles and his wife Dr. Trudy Hall Miles.

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador the Hon. Audrey Marks, in her remarks at the recent handover ceremony held at the hospital on Friday (Jan. 30), expressed gratitude to the founders, noting that the donation was just the beginning of the support for Jamaica.

She informed that the team is also sourcing critical equipment, including adult and paediatric ventilators, electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and a dialysis machine in response to needs.

“After speaking to the founders and looking at all the things acquired but not here as yet, they have reached $24 million mobilised in supplies, and so this shipment is just the start of a wonderful partnership to upgrade the PJH,” said Ambassador Marks, who is Manchester North Eastern Member of Parliament, where the hospital is located.

Speaking on behalf of RNFJ, Dr. Hall Miles said the team was happy for the opportunity to assist Jamaica, particularly in the area of healthcare.

“You have to give team members the tools they need to give compassionate care. It is my honour to be here and to tap into a group of Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica who are willing to give. This is just a drop in the bucket. We will also be purchasing intravenous (IV) poles and ventilators to transport patients,” she noted.

The Foundation is planning a fundraising gala in March, headlined by reggae singer Etana, the proceeds of which will support health and education projects in Manchester North Eastern.