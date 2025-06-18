PEP Results to Be Released June 20

Results of the Grade Six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination will be released on Friday, June 20.

Addressing Wednesday’s (June 18) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, advised that results will be made available to schools at 11:00 a.m., and then to parents at 1:00 p.m.

Noting that only a third of grade-six parents have signed up on the results portal, she appealed to parents to do so before Friday.

“Only 10,000 parents of the 30-odd-thousand children have registered on the portal to see their children’s grades. Where are the other 20,000 parents? Where are you? In order for you to get your child’s grade, you need to use the SMS. An SMS has been sent to you. Please use the SMS. It gives you the information on registering on the system,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She added that the system crashes every year, because parents try to register and access results at the same time.

The Ministry will also host a press conference on Friday (June 20) at 9:00 a.m. to outline the performance of students.

“On Friday, I expect to see some very happy children and parents across Jamaica. The wait is over,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.