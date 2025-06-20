PEP Results Publication to Assist All Primary Schools

Commencing this year, all primary schools will be provided with a Primary Exit Profile (PEP) School Results Publication, aimed at assisting principals with assessing the strengths and weaknesses of their students’ skills and competencies.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, shared that the publication will aid in planning intervention strategies to address the needs of students.

“It will go into detail in the performance of that school. It will compare the school with similar schools. It will also compare the school with the national results and it will go through each subject, strand by strand – this is how your students did in these types of questions, and it will also give you suggestions in terms of what your plan of action should be, given the specific performance of your children,” she explained.

Dr. Morris Dixon was addressing Friday’s (June 20) PEP Press Conference at the Ministry’s Heroes’ Circle offices in Kingston.

Describing the publication as a “big-time game changer”, she said it will be accessible to Principals and Board Chairs.

Dr. Morris Dixon advised that a pilot was done for Ascot Primary School in St. Catherine with their grade-five PEP results.

“It’s really an excellent publication and each school needs to work with the Ministry when they get that publication, to actually put it into action,” the Minister encouraged.