PEP Placement Transfers Only Done in Exceptional or Adverse Circumstances

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI) is reminding that it does not facilitate routine student transfers between schools, except in exceptional or adverse circumstances.

In a bulletin issued by the MOESYI, parents and guardians seeking to transfer children already placed in schools through the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) placement process are reminded of their responsibilities in the transfer process.

They must identify a willing accepting school and follow the outlined procedure – the accepting school must provide the parent/guardian with an acceptance letter.

Conversely, the school where the child was initially placed must issue a release letter. Both letters must include the child’s full name and Student Registration Number (SRN), which can be found on the top left corner of the PEP Student Report.

The parent/guardian must write a formal letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, requesting approval for the transfer. This letter should include the child’s name and SRN and must be accompanied by the acceptance and release letters. The application must be submitted to the respective Regional Office.

Transfer requests will be processed by the Ministry through the Regional Offices, which will send approval letters to both the accepting and releasing schools within one week of receiving the request. These approval letters will also include the child’s name and SRN.

The Ministry’s offices operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Fridays. For further inquiries or additional information, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their Regional or Central Offices or email pepaction@moey.gov.jm.

The Ministry emphasises that transfers outside of these adverse circumstances are at the discretion of the MOESYI and are not part of routine procedures.