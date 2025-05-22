Pensioners Encouraged to Take Advantage of Mobile Life Certificate Drive

The Accountant General’s Department (AGD) is encouraging pensioners to take advantage of its upcoming mobile life certificate drive to submit their life certificates on time.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the AGD, David King, said timely submission of life certificates is crucial in ensuring that pensioners continue to receive payments.

“This allows the Accountant General’s Department to verify that you are alive and eligible. Life certificates are due quarterly and can be sent to you via email, through the post office or collected at our offices. Additionally, you can request your life certificate by visiting our website and selecting the option labelled ‘Status Portal’. Should you require additional information, please email us at info.treasury.gov.jm,” he advised.

Mr. King noted that pensioners have the option to either submit their life certificates in person during the drive or having a trusted representative do so on their behalf.

“We have partnered with Justices of the Peace, who are available on site to certify life certificates. For pensioners with mobility challenges, our team will go to their vehicles to certify the life certificate, making the process easier.

Pensioners whose life certificates have already been certified only need to submit them and collect their receipts. We encourage our pensioners to collect and review their receipts before leaving the location,” he said.

Life certificates can also be deposited in drop boxes at the Montego Bay and Manchester parish libraries, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in Kingston and at the AGD office at 21 Dominica Drive in Kingston.

Mr. King said that during the mobile life certificate drive, the AGD customer service team will be available to address any queries related to pension payments, the Sagicor health plan and the collection or submission of change forms for banking and address updates.

“Team members will also assist with any other AGD pension-related matters. Additionally, we will provide on-site certification of life certificates,” he noted.

The mobile life certificate drive begins on May 29 at the Trelawny Parish Library in Falmouth with subsequent stops at the St. Ann Parish Library, St. Ann’s Bay on May 30; St. Catherine Parish Library, Spanish Town on May 31; Morant Villas in St. Thomas on June 2; St. James Methodist Church in May Pen, Clarendon, on June 3; and the St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth, on June 4.

The drive continues at the Hanover Parish Library in Lucea on June 5; the Westmoreland Parish Library, Savanna-la-Mar on June 6; Greater Portmore Library, St. Catherine on June 7; St. Mary Parish Library, Port Maria on June 9; and the final stop will be at the Portland Parish Library in Port Antonio on June 10.