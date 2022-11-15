Pearnel Charles Jr. Day Proclaimed in Yonkers, New York

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has received his own day in the City of Yonkers, New York, for his extensive service and leadership.
In a signed proclamation, Yonkers Mayor, Mike Spano, declared November 12, 2022 as ‘Honourable Pearnel Charles Jr. Day’, deeming it a tribute to “an individual who has dedicated his life to public service”.
According to the proclamation: “It is with great pleasure that we recognise the years of service which the Honourable Pearnel Charles Jr. has given to his country and beyond, as well as his devotion and commitment to the residents of Jamaica, both at home and abroad, consistently working for the betterment of its economic [and] cultural development.”
In addition, the City Council recognised Minister Charles Jr. for his service to his community and leadership in various Ministries, in a declaration of acknowledgement signed by several Council members.
At a recent town hall meeting held at the Jamaican Consulate in New York, under the theme ‘Food Security – The Jamaican perspective’, Jamaican-born City of Yonkers Council member, Shanae Williams, delivered the proclamation on Mayor Spano’s behalf.
Mr. Charles Jr, who was on an official three-day tour in New York to promote investment opportunities in Jamaica’s agricultural sector and meet with food importers, processors and consumers, expressed his gratitude on being honoured.
“I am grateful and definitely encouraged to continue to serve our people. I feel blessed and ready to do even more,” the Minister said, according to a release from the Ministry.
The recent tour was organised by publisher of The Agriculturalist, Patrick Maitland, in association with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York, the Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries, and Farm Up Jamaica.
During his visit, the Minister also updated the Consul General and members of the diaspora on Jamaica’s food security plan, ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’.