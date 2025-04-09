PCOJ to Expand Zip Mail Local Courier Services

The Postal Corporation of Jamaica (PCOJ) will be aiming to expand its Zip Mail Local Courier Services by forging at least two new partnerships with financial services providers and other third-party entities for the delivery of specific service.

The availability of bill-payment services at 20 additional locations will also be targeted.

Details are contained in the 2025/26 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Year ending March 2026, tabled recently in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams.

The document also informed that the PCOJ, during the 2025/26 financial year, will also be expanding the Klick ‘N’ Ship and Fast Track International Courier services in 20 additional locations.

“Klick ‘N’ Ship is currently provided at 93 locations, while Fast Track International is currently offered from 77 locations,” the document noted.

The PCOJ is also looking to introduce a re-engineered Zip Mail service with the commencement of a same-day delivery service, by way of a pilot in Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

The entity is also aiming to introduce a payment gateway to facilitate online transactions and increasing the point-of-sale devices in 20 additional locations based on the availability of internet connectivity.

Focus is also being placed on the provision of reliable internet service to an additional 10 post offices islandwide.

There are 237 post offices islandwide and internet service is currently available in more than 130 locations.

The Postal Corporation of Jamaica was incorporated in 1995 to effect the modernisation and reform of the postal system.

It commenced operations in 2000.