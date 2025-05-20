PCOA Will Beautify Its Grounds on Labour Day

The Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) will be playing its part on Labour Day by conducting beautification work at the entity’s main office at 5A West Avenue, Kingston Gardens.

PCOA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Otarah Byfield Nugent, told JIS News that the activities will focus on building team synergy and camaraderie while observing their environment in keeping with the themes for Labour Day and Workers’ Week.

She said that team members will be marking the parking lots and planting flowers and trees.

“The general perspective is just to create that environment of bonding among the employees and to have that sense of ownership for the space that we occupy,” she noted.

Ms. Byfield Nugent said that the plating of the trees and flowers will beautify the space, providing a boost of positive energy to staff when they get to work in the mornings.

“It is good to be greeted in that way as it will help them to take on the task of each day. At the end of our Labour Day activities, we are going to ‘run a boat’ with a coal stove, which will really just have everyone coming together and cementing that bond,” she said.

The PCOA CEO noted that Labour Day remains an important holiday in Jamaica, as it fosters a sense of community and having responsibility for their surroundings.

“Growing up, I saw it as a way of contributing to my community… certainly participating in the activities and getting a sense of ownership. I think it’s the same; it’s no different now… it’s all about getting that sense of ownership and participating and giving back,” she added.

She said that Jamaicans should still see Labour Day as a means of building relationships as people come together for a common cause.

Labour Day will be observed on May 23 under the theme ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’.

The commemoration of Workers Week from May 18 to 23 under the theme ‘Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and Sustainable Development’ culminates on Labour Day.