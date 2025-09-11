PCOA Introduces New Category in TOPS Competition

The Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) has introduced a new category in their annual Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Competition for 2025.

The new People’s Choice Award will give Jamaicans the opportunity to directly participate by voting for the police station that has had the most positive impact on them or their community.

Speaking on the importance of the new category at a JIS Think Tank, on September 11, PCOA’s Chief Executive Officer, Otarah Byfield-Nugent, explained why they added the award.

“Each year we try to find a way to make the awards better and more impactful. I think it was also very important for us to get Jamaica involved in choosing an award for a station that has excelled and that has had tremendous impact on people and their community,” she said.

Now in its seventh year, the TOPS competition will be focused on Area 5, which is comprised of the St. Andrew North, St. Thomas, St. Catherine North and St. Catherine South divisions.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is now open and all 39 police stations across Area 5 are eligible.

Mrs. Byfield-Nugent encouraged the public to take part. “Persons who are residing, maybe working, or having any kind of engagement with officers or the stations in Area 5, you are able to vote for a station that has had a positive impact on you or your community,” she said.

Voting is available online at www.pcoa.gov.jm, where a full list of eligible stations is displayed.

“Once you choose that station, then that vote will be registered. Now remember, you can only vote once and for one station. Now the station that receives the most votes will be the winner. They will be named the winner of the People’s Choice Award,” Mrs. Byfield-Nugent said.

Voting closes on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

In addition to the new People’s Choice Award, the PCOA will continue its tradition of recognising excellence across several other categories.

“We have our TOP Station, TOP Division in Area 5, TOP Prisoners in Custody Station, TOP Customer Service Division or Station. We also have the other stations, the top stations in the other divisions that have not won, but they are also recognised. We have, as well, the TOP Marine Post, we are continuing that award this year. And finally, we have the Dr. the Honourable Marshall Hall Award for the top station or a division in Area 2 that has improved in their performance,” Mrs. Byfield-Nugent noted.

The TOPS Awards Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be live streamed on the official YouTube platforms of both the PCOA and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and will also be broadcast live on local television.

Final broadcast details will be made available on the PCOA’s website in the coming weeks.

For more information on the TOPS Awards Ceremony and voting for the People’s Choice Award, persons can visit www.pcoa.gov.jm.