PCOA Commences Sensitisation Sessions for TOPS Competition

The Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) has commenced a series of sensitisation sessions across police divisions in Area 5 as part of preparations for the 2025 Transforming Our Police Services (TOPS) Competition.

Director of Inspections at the PCOA, Andrew Beaumont, shared details of the initiative in an interview with JIS News.

He noted that the competition, which aims to drive continuous improvement in police delivery, will focus on Area 5 for the second time, having previously been held there in 2020.

“Area 5 includes the St. Catherine North, St. Catherine South, St. Andrew North, and St. Thomas police divisions. We began this cycle with a high-level session involving the Assistant Commissioner of Police for the area, his management team, and all divisional commanders for the respective divisions,” Mr. Beaumont noted.

“These sessions are critical to giving leadership a clear understanding of what we’re looking for, how the programme has evolved, and improvements made since our last engagement,” he added.

The sensitisation sessions for Station Managers began on July 8 in St. Catherine North, followed by St. Catherine South on July 9. The PCOA team is scheduled to continue with sessions in St. Thomas on July 15, and St. Andrew North on July 22, completing the full sensitisation for Area 5.

Mr. Beaumont also announced a significant enhancement to the competition process this year – the inclusion of a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) unit as part of the assessment team.

“We have invited the Detention and Courts unit of the JCF to join us in conducting inspections. This collaboration strengthens the transparency and credibility of our evaluations,” he said.

“Years ago, when the JCF ran their own best station competition, they invited us to be part of their inspection process. We’re now reciprocating that partnership,” Mr. Beaumont added.

The TOPS Competition continues to be a vital mechanism for encouraging professionalism, accountability, and service excellence within the police force. The PCOA remains committed to working collaboratively with the JCF and the wider community to support a more effective and citizen-centred police service.