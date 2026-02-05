Payment for Jurors to Move to $6,000 Per Day

The subsidy paid to persons who serve as jurors in civil and criminal trials will be increased following passage of relevant legislation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (February 3).

Under the Jury (Amendment) Bill, the payment for jurors will move from $2,000 to $6,000 for each day or any part of a day that they serve.

The Bill, which was passed with eight amendments, also addressed the position of persons who are summoned for jury duty but are not ultimately selected.

Such individuals will now be entitled to payment of $2,000 for each day they attend court to participate in the jury-selection process.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, in his closing remarks, explained that following the debate, the Government has withdrawn the portion of the Bill dealing with jury tampering.

“The Bill dealt with two issues – the increase in the fees and widening of the fees to jurors who are called to serve and also the matter of jury tampering before and during the trial. A number of concerns were raised, and it seems to me, even though we have tried to remedy a number of the concerns raised in relation to jury tampering, it still needs a bit of tweaking,” Mr. Chuck said.

He informed that the matter will be dealt with by the Joint Select Committee of Parliament on the Jury Act.