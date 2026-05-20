PATH Overhauled to Speed Up Benefit Delivery to Vulnerable Families

The Government has revamped the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) to speed up the delivery of social protection benefits to vulnerable families.

Making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 19, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said that the changes undertaken have reduced the excessive bureaucracy, resulting in faster processing of applications and support to those in need.

He explained that getting onto PATH, required three steps – a preliminary assessment using the Beneficiary Management Information System (BMIS), social workers going into the field to do verification, and asking applicants to participate in an orientation and training session.

Minister Charles Jr. said the review established that steps two and three, the verification and the orientation, could be delayed for months, leaving applicants in a state of uncertainty, even though they have received preliminary approval.

In fact, he noted that the most recent data found that for those who did the preliminary assessment, more than 80 per cent of them, after being provisionally approved, would be verified.

“Effective immediately, things will change. All eligible applicants who are provisionally approved under step one, which is the BMIS assessment process, will no longer face unnecessary delays under this Government. If you are provisionally approved, based on the data that we have, you will advance immediately to a temporary payable status, once confirmed by the BMIS system, and you will start to be paid,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. explained that the verification and orientation processes will be strengthened and modernised through clearer timelines, improved operational standards, and enhanced verification mechanisms “to make sure that while we improve the efficiency, we maintain oversight and accountability”.

Furthermore, he said that the Ministry is now strengthening the recertification framework to ensure that household updates are processed more efficiently, status changes are reflected more quickly, and eligible beneficiaries receive the appropriate level of support for which they are entitled.

“Beneficiaries who were previously stalled within the recertification process due to unresolved status update issues will now immediately be progressively released and regularised as the Ministry accelerates the reconciliation and updating of affected cases,” he indicated.

He noted that the reform will allow eligible beneficiaries to transition into their correct benefit category more efficiently and ensure that support reaches families at the level for which they genuinely qualify.

“Recertification must not become a barrier to assistance. It must function as a pathway to fairness, accuracy, and responsive support,” the Minister stated.

He said the Ministry will also be advancing efforts to rid the programme of persons who are not eligible or are no longer eligible to remain on PATH but are still getting benefits.

The benefits under PATH are geared towards supporting vulnerable families, strengthening human capital and helping to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

In the last financial year, PATH delivered more than $9.1 billion in direct cash grants to over 240,000 Jamaicans.