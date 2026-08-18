Passing Grade for 88% of Candidates Who Sat CTEC Mathematics Module 1

Eighty-eight per cent of candidates who sat the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC) Mathematics Module 1 achieved a passing grade.

CTEC is the newest qualification of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and was piloted this year. It is a micro-credential that allows candidates to stack modules, which can lead to a full Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) certification.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, CXC, Dr. Wayne Wesley, shared that of the 2,535 registered candidates, only one received the lowest grade.

“It simply means that most candidates are benefiting from the approach. Measured against a generation in which barely one in three candidates succeed in a typical sitting, this achievement represents a remarkable turnaround,” Dr. Wesley said.

He was addressing Tuesday’s (August 18) Ceremony for the Release of the CXC 2026 May-June Examination Results in Anguilla.

He reasoned that when learning is assessed in focused and achievable stages, students do more than cope.

“They excel, they engage, persist and succeed. The May-June Mathematics pilot proves that the modular approach works for students, for classrooms and for the region. This landmark result belongs to the young people who earned it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wesley advised that the competencies assessed in CTEC Mathematics Module 1 are already embedded in the CSEC Mathematics examination, and as such, 38,832 candidates who sat CSEC will also be awarded a digital CTEC credential.

CXC Director of Operations, Dr. Nicole Manning, shared that the 2,535 students involved in the pilot this year have the opportunity to complete the remaining two modules free of cost.

“They will proceed to do Modules 2 and 3, and it’s very important to note that these candidates have over a four-year period to complete that and having completed the last module, they will get the CSEC certificate,” she said.