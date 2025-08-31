Party With A Purpose: Diaspora Gala Raises Record Funds For Jamaica

It was billed as the ‘Party with a Purpose’, and it lived up to the promise and expectations.

More than 600 members of the Diaspora and friends of Jamaica gathered in New York City on August 23 for a grand celebration of the island’s 63rd anniversary of Independence.

This year’s gala, promoted as the Diaspora’s largest fundraiser to date, raised funds for scholarships and charitable causes in Jamaica while honouring eight outstanding Jamaicans for their exceptional contributions.

The Marriott Marquis ballroom in Manhattan was alive with purpose, as guests rallied behind an ambitious mission to generate substantial support for scholarships and other charitable endeavours in Jamaica.

The proceeds will support final-year tertiary students at the University of Technology, University of the West Indies (Mona), Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education, as well as charities including the Jamaica Cancer Society, the Rita Marley Foundation Centre for Girls, and the Rose Town Foundation.

Hosted by the Consulate-General of Jamaica in New York, the gala carried the theme ‘Party with a Purpose’.

As Consul General, Alsion Wilson noted, the phrase was “more than a tagline—it is a statement of mission to channel the spirit of Jamaican Independence into tangible support for vital initiatives.”

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson, urged members of the Diaspora to treat independence as a call to stewardship.

“Independence was never meant to be an end-point, it is a call to stewardship. May we commit ourselves anew to the unfinished work of independence: creating opportunities for the next generation, lifting our communities, and showing the world that Jamaica’s best days are still ahead,” he stated.

Reiterating this year’s Independence theme, Ambassador Anderson declared that, “to be Jamaican is to be bold, to be proud, and to walk tall in the Black, Green, and Gold.”

He additionally highlighted the global impact of Jamaica’s culture and people.

“Our athletes dominate the tracks. Our music moves the conscience of nations. Our food is savoured on every continent. Our culture is studied in universities. Our voices are heard in the corridors of diplomacy,” Ambassador Anderson stated.

He also applauded the honourees at the gala. They included: Reggae icon, Alfarita “Rita” Marley – Life Time Achievement Award ; Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International and the ATL Group – Business Leadership Award; Patricia ‘Miss Pat’ Chin – Lifetime Achievement Award; Reggae music pioneer and VP Records co-founder, James Alston – Community Development and Philanthropy Award; Henry ‘Larry’ Duffus – Entrepreneurship Award; Gregory Fisher – National Development Award; Dr. Anthony E. Munroe – Educational Leadership Award; and Audrey Tugwell Henry – President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotia Jamaica Group – Business Leadership Award.

The awardees represent different models of Diaspora engagement, from Marley’s cultural ambassadorship to Fisher’s financial leadership to Munroe’s educational development. Their collective example suggests that effective Diaspora contribution requires sustained commitment rather than occasional charitable gestures.

Their achievements demonstrate that Jamaica’s global influence stems not from government strategy, but from individual excellence that creates positive associations with Jamaican identity.

When international audiences encounter Jamaican professionals excelling in diverse fields, they develop respect for Jamaica’s capabilities that transcends stereotypes or limitations.

The Independence Gala’s honorees represent just the visible portion of a much larger phenomenon: Jamaican success stories that continue extending the nation’s influence through achievement rather than rhetoric.

The calibre of attendees underscored the gala’s significance. Distinguished guests included: Jamaica’s envoy to Cuba, Ambassador Franz Hall; Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Brian Wallace; former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Brenda LaGrange Johnson; U.S. Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke; Mayor Elsie Foster-Dublin of Highland Park, New Jersey, and business leader, Michele Rollins, Chair of Rollins Jamaica Limited.

The evening was not only about philanthropy, but also culture and joy. Entertainment featured Nadine Sutherland, backed by Derrick Barnett and the Statement Band, with Road International featuring DJ Roy keeping the dance floor alive well into the early morning.

The night’s highlight was a performance by Donisha Prendergast, granddaughter of late Reggae legend, Bob Marley, which brought the ballroom to life.

The 2025 Independence Gala demonstrated that Diaspora celebrations can transcend festivity.

With record fundraising, a powerful showcase of Jamaican achievement, and deepened networks of influence, the ‘Party with a Purpose’ proved that Jamaica’s Independence is not only a commemoration—it is an ongoing project of nation-building carried forward by Jamaicans everywhere.