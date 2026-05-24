Partnership Crucial In Building Productive, Resilient Workforce – Labour State Minister

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, has emphasised the importance of partnership and collaboration among workers, employers and the Government in cultivating a productive and resilient workforce.

“Resilience and productivity… do not happen by chance. Both must be deliberately linked and be built deliberately through partnership, accountability, and investment in people,” he said.

He noted that “productivity is built through trust between employers and employees, between workers and the State.”

“That trust is the foundation of competitive, inclusive and resilient growth, and it requires constant, honest engagement,” he added.

Mr. Williams was addressing the Ministry’s Labour Talks Roadshow stop at Holiday Haven Resort in St. Ann on May 21 under the theme: ‘Rebuilding a Resilient and Productive Jamaica’.

He said that the roadshow was intended to facilitate practical discussions to improve productivity and strengthen labour relations, particularly as labour stakeholders continue to face the lingering effects of Hurricane Melissa and other international developments.

“We want to hear directly from the workers and employers in St. Ann and to ensure that the policies we shape reflect lived experience, not just policy documents,” he pointed out.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings, in her remarks, said that Jamaica’s labour market has continued to demonstrate resilience despite recent challenges.

“As our country continues to recover and rebuild following Hurricane Melissa, we are also navigating broader global shifts in employment, in climate resilience, in technology, in economic transformation,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Jennings noted that Jamaica’s unemployment rate stood at 3.6 per cent as of January 2026, which she said is a reflection of continued progress in employment growth and labour market recovery.

“This achievement speaks to the determination of the Jamaican people, the resilience of our businesses and workers, and the collective efforts being made to strengthen opportunities across the country,” she said.

She added that the Ministry remains focused on improving productivity, skills development, labour market inclusion and workforce preparedness.

The Labour Talks Roadshow brought together representatives from labour organisations, the business community, government agencies and development partners to discuss labour relations, productivity and the future of work.