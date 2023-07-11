Participants In YSEP to Conduct Various Field Surveys

Participants in the 2023 Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP) will be undertaking various field surveys that will be used to guide policy decisions and operations.
Welcoming this year’s cohort, Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, said the data that will be captured from the surveys will be uploaded to YSEP’s weblink at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.
The Deputy Mayor was speaking at today’s (July 11) Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation meeting, in downtown Kingston.
The surveys will focus on streetlights, billboards and signs survey, building construction, disaster coordinator support, support to the Poor Relief Department and vulnerable communities, old dilapidated buildings, public cemeteries and roads.
YSEP is an initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development. It seeks to expose young people to the workings of the local government system by actively participating in various fields and endeavours and producing well-needed data.
The annual programme provides employment opportunities for young people during the summer months, enabling them to gain valuable skills and work experience while earning an income.
Participants can gain practical knowledge, improve their communication and teamwork skills, and develop a strong work ethic. These skills are essential for their personal and professional growth.
YSEP also allows participants to earn income during the summer, empowering them to become financially independent.
This not only helps the beneficiaries to support themselves but also reduces the burden on their families and contributes to the overall economic well-being of Jamaican households.