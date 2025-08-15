Parliament of Jamaica to be Dissolved on Friday, August 15

The Governor General, His Excellency the Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen, ON, GCMG, CD, KSt. J, will dissolve the Parliament of Jamaica on Friday, August 15, 2025, by proclamation issued on the advice of the Prime Minister.

This follows the announcement by the Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, on Sunday, August 10, 2025, that the next General Election will be held on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Nomination Day has been set for Monday, August 18, 2025.

The dissolution of Parliament marks the formal end of the current parliamentary term and is in keeping with the constitutional requirement that a general election be held within five years from the date of the first sitting of Parliament following the previous election.

Once Parliament is dissolved, all seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate become vacant. Consequently, all pending Bills, motions, and all unfinished business before the Houses or their respective Committees will lapse.

During this period the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, all Cabinet Ministers, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate will continue to serve in their official capacity until a new government is appointed by the Governor-General following the election.