Parking Challenges Faced by Taxi Operators in Discovery Bay to Be Addressed

The Government, through the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, has sought to address parking challenges faced by taxi operators in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who met with transport operators, police, and other stakeholders on November 28 to discuss immediate and long-term plans to alleviate the situation, said the Government is securing a plot of land in the township, owned by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners, that will be transformed into a new transport centre.

He said once Noranda receives Board approval, the land will be handed over to the St. Ann Municipal Corporation for development into a full-fledged transport hub.

The Minister said the new location will make a significant impact on improving order and safety in the area.

“Also, I got in contact with the National Works Agency (NWA), who says the contract for stoplights, which is another burning issue, will start next week,” Mr. Vaz outlined.

In the short term, taxi operators will be relocated to the new site with designated areas for loading and unloading.

Additional plans are in place to provide the necessary amenities, such as bathroom facilities and shelters, to make the area more comfortable for both operators and passengers.

The Minister also noted that there have been discussions with the police and the Transport Authority to ensure that transport operators comply with the new regulations.

“So, I can say that there is going to be zero tolerance. I spoke to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, who has indicated to me that he will send some more resources down here, especially over the Christmas season, to make sure that we can keep order on the roads,” Mr. Vaz said.

Taxi operator, Patrick Lewis, said he is satisfied with the assurances given regarding the enforcement against illegal and non-compliant robot taxi operators.

He indicated that he is grateful for the timely response from the Government, highlighting years of unheard pleas and the unwillingness of authorities to address their concerns.

Another colleague, Dale Miller, President of the St. Ann’s Bay Taxi Association, said the short-term and long-term arrangements are the “best to date”.

He added that the new location that will be transformed into a transport centre will be safer for both vehicles and commuters, reducing the risk of accidents and improving traffic flow.

“We will comply,” said Mr. Miller.