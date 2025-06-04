Parish Courts Backlog-free

With a case backlog of less than two per cent, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says that the parish courts are officially backlog-free.

The Minister made the announcement while providing an update on the progress being made in reducing backlogs in the country’s court system, during his contribution to the 2025/2026 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 3).

He noted that based on international standards, if the case backlog is below five per cent, then the court system is considered backlog-free.

Minister Chuck said the development is a historic achievement for the justice system, noting that more than 70 per cent of parish court cases are completed within 12 months.

“Today, the justice system is undeniably more efficient and responsive. That is the critical part of the journey towards a more just and safer Jamaica,” the Justice Minister said.

In further highlighting the advancements made in the justice sector, Minister Chuck informed that the number of judges in the system and prosecutors at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have increased.

In the Court of Appeal, the number of judges has moved from six to 13, while in the Supreme Court there are now 42 judges, up from 32.

In addition, the number of judges in the Parish Courts has moved from 50 to 78, while the Masters in Chamber are now at the full complement of eight, up from three; and the number of prosecutors in the Office of the DPP stands at 58 and will be increased to 70 shortly.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that almost $7 billion have been paid in judgement debts.

“In fact, Madam Speaker, by resolving these long-standing and perennial financial obligations we have restored confidence in Jamaica’s legal system to pay its debt to successful litigants,” Mr. Chuck said.

He further informed that between 2023 and 2025, the Ministry has provided $43.5 million to the General Legal Council towards the execution of its mandate under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

He noted that the provision has enabled the Council “to properly investigate, audit, and check attorneys. We, at the Ministry of Justice, supported by the Ministry of Finance [and the Public Service], agreed to assist them to make sure that all attorneys in practice are properly audited and supervised”.